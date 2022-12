100 On this date in 1984, Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers scored his 100th point in the 35th game of the season, a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Gretzky finished the season with 208 points, one of four seasons of at least 200 points in league history — all by Gretzky. He owns the record with 215 points in the 1985-86 season.