407 Boston's Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined for an assist in Saturday's win at Minnesota, the 407th time in their careers they've combined to help on a goal to set a franchise record, passing the total of Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge. — Associated Press
STAT OF THE DAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett and two of his deputies were being held Friday in jail in neighboring Washington County, accused of "criminal…
The story of a St. Louis high school kid on St. Louis’ pro team is as improbable as the story of how the City SC staff spotted him in the first place.
David Saldana was shot and killed execution-style last month in the middle of the day on Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis. He was a form…
In filing late Tuesday night, Diamond Sports Group seeks to restructure $8 billion in debt, says broadcasts will 'continue (in) ordinary cours…
Neighbors said Kenny Simpson was the menace of their cul-de-sac for more than a decade: He punched his own father in the face. He hit golf bal…