STAT OF THE DAY

55 On this date in 2009, Milwaukee rookie Brandon Jennings set a franchise record by scoring 55 points against the Golden State Warriors. Jennings broke the previous team record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar. It was the most by a rookie since Earl Monroe (56) in 1968.

