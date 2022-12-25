STAT OF THE DAY

30 Connor McDavid scored his league leading 30th goal of the season on Friday, but the Oilers fell to the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton.
McDavid has 66 points as the NHL season pauses for the Christmas Break.
— Associated Press
The search has begun to find a Cardinals television play-by-play announcer.
A St. Louis County woman facing murder charges tracked down her stolen Hyundai to a gas station and killed two men during a shootout, police say.
With free agent signings and trades continuing to be made across Major League Baseball, here's a look at where some notable former Cardinals are heading.
Richard "Rick" Wader, 45, died in October while working a shift at South City Hospital. A woman has been charged with causing his death.
How to watch Missouri vs. Illinois Fighting Illini basketball in the 2022 Braggin' Rights game via TV and online live stream plus game time.
Frigid temperatures are expected to arrive in the St. Louis area by Thursday night and may snarl driving conditions.
Supporters are calling the Christmas announcement of the school’s survival the “Miracle on Lindell Boulevard.”
A St. Louis County police officer on Saturday morning was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County.
She had become a familiar voice and face through more than a decade of broadcasting
The expansion of the downtown convention center faces more hurdles after officials said they no longer have enough money to pay for the second half.
