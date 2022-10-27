 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAT OF THE DAY

STAT OF THE DAY

5, 11 It's been a feast-or-famine postseason for Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who is 8 for 44 (.182) with a team-high 14 strikeouts, but also has five home runs and 11 RBIs, tying him with Bryce Harper for the team lead in both categories.

