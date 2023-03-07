8 New Jersey's Dawson Mercer saw his franchise record-tying streak of eight consecutive games with a goal come to and end in the Devils' 5-4 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Mercer has 21 goals this season.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accounts from almost two dozen parents contradict examples provided by former case manager at transgender center.
Four people are dead and four others critically injured after a car ran a red light and crashed into their SUV.
Check out the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information.
Former St. Louis reality TV star James "Tim" Norman will serve life in prison for conspiring to kill his nephew.
Check out the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information.