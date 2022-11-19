STAT OF THE DAY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
120 Sacramento has scored over 120 points in every game during their current five-game winning streak. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points in a 130-112 victory over San Antonio on Thursday.

— Associated Press

