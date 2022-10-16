 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAT OF THE DAY

STAT OF THE DAY

.180 The Braves clobbered most opponents in winning the NL East this season. But in four games against the Phillies, who had a team ERA of 3.97 and an opponents' batting average of .245 during the regular season, the Braves hit .180, including .272 with runners in scoring position. That average dropped to .167 in the losses.

In Saturday's loss, the Braves never put a runner into scoring position. Three of their four hits were solo home runs — including one by Orlando Arcia in the third inning.

— Tribune News Service

