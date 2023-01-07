 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAT OF THE DAY

  0

500 On this date in 2012, Jarome Iginla scored his 500th career goal, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Iginla became the 42nd player in NHL history to reach the milestone and the 15th to do it with one team.

