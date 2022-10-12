STAT OF THE DAY Oct 12, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2-0 Led byNino Niederreiter'sthree goals, the Nashville Predators swept the San Jose Sharks in a season-opening, two-game series in Prague over the weekend.— Associated Press 0 Comments Tags San Jose Sharks Nashville Predators Sport Ice Hockey Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Poof! Cardinals’ ‘magic’ season vanishes in sweep. Their next trick is up to new core Molina and Pujols single in final at-bats of their careers, but a lack of offense elsewhere, notably from Arenado and Goldschmidt, cost Cardinals in wild-card loss to Phillies. Which St. Louis area Catholic parishes will close? The clues are in the data. All 178 parishes will hold two “listening sessions” about plans for merging or closing Catholic church operations. Hochman: A new St. Louis tradition? Cardinals wilt in playoffs, yet again “There's just so much magic going on with Albert and Yadi ...” Adam Wainwright said, “I just thought that with those two guys here, what they were bringing to the table, I felt like we were going to win it for them, you know?” Hochman: If Adam Wainwright retires, here’s how the Cardinals should fill rotation For the Cardinals’ front office, there must be an impetus to improve. Because we saw what can happen when you win the division, but are the third-best division winner. Wildwood mayor, wedding venue quarrel over noise, fight goes public A spat between a mayor and a wedding venue is disrupting the peace found in the hilly, picturesque land where Wildwood meets Franklin County. Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? Top 5 sites ranked Where will ESPN "College GameDay" go Saturday, Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? The top five sites ranked. Adam Wainwright details root of September struggles, writes Cardinals 'deserved better' In a series of detailed, candid tweets shared on social media, right-hander traces troubles in September back to a knee bruise in August. Is it motivation for his return? BenFred: Cardinals went from too optimistic on Ryan Helsley's finger, to too slow to react Asking All-Star Ryan Helsley to handle a multiple-inning save proved costly in the St. Louis Cardinals' Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. End of an era: Phillies shut out, sweep Cardinals and end last run for Molina and Pujols Phillies hold Arenado and Goldschmidt hitless with runners on base and not even late singles by Pujols and Molina can rescue Cardinals from 2-0 loss. Closing time? Cardinals lose lead in ninth-inning fiasco, now face elimination by Phillies All-Star closer Helsley, pitching through an injured finger, walks two, hits one, and invites six-run ninth inning by Philly to upend Cardinals, 6-3, in Game 1.