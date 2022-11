59 The all-or-nothing Phillies lineup has gone fl at, having struck out 59 times through five games. Nearly half their outs in Game 4 and 5 losses (14 and 12, respectively), were via the punchout. The Phillies do have seven homers, but five of those came in the same game, the 7-0 Game 3 win at home. Since his game-winning home run in Game 1, J.T. Realmuto is 1 for 17 with 11 strikeouts.