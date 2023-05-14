10 Mariners first baseman Ty France singled in the eighth inning Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He and Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe are the only players with multiple hitting streaks of 10-plus games this season.
STAT OF THE DAY
