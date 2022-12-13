STAT OF THE DAY

18K The Kings' Jonathan Quick became the 27th goaltender in NHL history to
reach 18,000 saves and fourth active netminder to do so, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (24,856), Craig Anderson (19,422) and Carey Price (19,304).
— Associated Press
As Cardinals introduced their new, longterm catcher Willson Contreras on Friday an onrushing question could not be ignored: Who exactly will he catch in '24?
Wilking Rodriguez, struck out more than 40% of the batters he faced in Mexico, though he has not been in the majors since 2014. Also: Ads on Cards jerseys?
Possession of 3 ounces or less or marijuana will no longer be illegal in Missouri.
Jamel I. Ursery, 30, of Maryland Heights, was charged under Missouri's “revenge porn” law for stealing explicit videos from a woman's phone and posting them online without her consent.
The five-year, $87.5-million contract, once finalized with three-time All-Star, will be largest ever for free agent who was not previously a Cardinal.
Instinctive nostalgia is as much a part of St. Louis dining culture as Provel and pork steaks.
The Cardinals signed the right catcher, but they should not stop there.
While the San Diego Padres added still another massive contract to their payroll -- Xander Bogaerts at $280 million -- the Cardinals proceeded with typical caution while signing Willson Contreras.
Contreras' five-year, $87.5-million contract includes a previously unadvertised option for 2028. He'll wear No. 40 and bring more offensive oomph to the lineup.
There's no questioning the Cardinals' desirability these days.
