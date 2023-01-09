 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STAT OF THE DAY

  • 0

500 Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to reach the 500 career points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday. Marner reached the milestone in his

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News