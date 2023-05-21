STAT OF THE DAY May 21, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save .500 White Sox third baseman Jake Burger is 11 for 22 (.500) with three homers and nine RBIs in six games since returning from the injured list.— Associated Press 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hochman: ‘It’s mind-boggling.’ Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk were classmates at Chaminade “I mean, it's crazy, obviously,” said Chantal Tkachuk, Matthew’s mother, of the classmates becoming stars in the NBA and NHL. “And just, I thi… ‘Jack set the tone’: Flaherty delivers loud statement in Cardinals’ romp. But he wasn’t alone Mother always knows best as Flaherty heard a familiar voice that he didn't expect but could always recognize, just as he struck out his 10th b… Goold: Cardinals open to trading Tyler O'Neill. Is this a Randy Arozarena situation? Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold. Chesterfield man, 73, dies after road-rage fight in Dierbergs parking lot A Chesterfield man died Thursday after a road-rage fight in a Dierbergs parking lot. Dispute kills plans for Carl's Drive-In entertainment center in O'Fallon A business dispute has halted plans for a proposed entertainment center featuring the iconic Carl's Drive-In, a go-kart track and other rides …