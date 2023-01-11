STAT OF THE DAY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Anze Kopitar's first-period assist for the Kings in Monday night's win over the Oilers helped him reach two career milestones. Not only did Kopitar record his 1,100th point, he also reached 600 points at home.

— Associated Press

