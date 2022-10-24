 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAT OF THE DAY

STAT OF THE DAY

20 The Lakers' LeBron James scored at least 20 points for the 1,134th time in his 20-year career on Sunday, tying Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history.

