 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STAT OF THE DAY

  • 0
STAT OF THE DAY

276 A total of 104 players have assisted on at least one goal by Alex Ovechkin. Leading the group, longtime Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has assisted on 276 of Ovechkin's 810 goals, directly setting up 136 of them.

— Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News