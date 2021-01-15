 Skip to main content
Stay dry

It can be difficult to regulate body temperature when hiking in the cold. If your layers are too heavy while walking, you may start sweating, which can freeze and make you even colder. Consider saving warmer layers for when you stop to rest, enjoy a view or take a picture.

