It can be difficult to regulate body temperature when hiking in the cold. If your layers are too heavy while walking, you may start sweating, which can freeze and make you even colder. Consider saving warmer layers for when you stop to rest, enjoy a view or take a picture.
Aisha Sultan
Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
