Ste. Genevieve historical park joins National Park System

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park officially became part of the National Park System on Friday, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior, after decades of effort to obtain the designation.

The city along the Mississippi River, about an hour south of St. Louis, attracts between 25,000 and 40,000 people a year, according to the city's director of tourism, and includes several historic properties that date back to the 1700s.

Ste. Genevieve’s government and the National Park System will jointly manage the park, the 422nd to join the NPS.

The Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park was approved by Congress and signed into law March 23. The move required that additional land be acquired for the park, a stipulation the White House said Friday was complete.

The original Ste. Genevieve settlement was founded around 1735 and is one of the first European settlements west of the Mississippi River.

