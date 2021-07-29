Ste. Genevieve, Missouri

More info • visitstegen.com

The past doesn’t come to life in Ste. Genevieve, it never went away. The oldest town in Missouri thrums with historic charm; some homes in the Historic District date back to the 1700s. Many of the older buildings are open for tours — and don’t miss the Centre for French Colonial Life — but just strolling the streets and gawking at the architecture is delightful, too.

A leisurely visit is sure to also include a trip to the nearby wine country, where you can enjoy pleasant vistas (the view from the porch at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is almost aggressively serene) while sipping some of the finest fermentations that eastern Missouri has to offer.

The area also has a tiger sanctuary — now there’s something you don’t see every day — a golf course and a water park. Or if it is peace and tranquility that you seek, you can head to the lovely banks of the Mississippi River (the Ste. Genevieve-Modoc Ferry is a good spot for it) and watch your cares drift away with the river’s flow.

— Daniel Neman