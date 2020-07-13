Ste. Genevieve is known for its post on sill French Colonial architecture and historical significange in the fur trade, but it's also known for its wineries and great hiking (Pickle Springs, with its overlooks and waterfalls, is one of my favorite places to hike in the St. Louis area).

Much more than just one of the wineries along the Route Du Vin wine trail, winery, Chaumette is more of a resort destination. With its tasting room, restaurant, gorgeous villas, spa, pool and hiking trails, you may not even need to go anywhere else.

We stayed in a villa filled with custom furnishings and a fully equipped kitchen. Each villa (there are six villa suites and 10 villas)has at least two TVs, a fireplace and free Wi-Fi.

Guests have access to the fitness center, hiking trails, outdoor swimming pool and private cabanas, in-villa breakfast package options and Grapevine Grill Restaurant.

We loved the covered porch on our villa, perfect for sipping the wine you just enjoyed in the tasting room, which is just up the (albeit long) hill.

How much • Rates start at about $150. The two-bedroom one we stayed in is $350 for a weeknight stay.

More info • 1-573-747-1000; chaumette.com/villas/

