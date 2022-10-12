 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steck, David Sr.

Steck, David Sr. 81, Fri. 10/7/22, Husband of Anita, father and grandfather. Visit 9:30, Mass 11, Sat. 10/15/22 at Cure of Ars. Please visit www.k-brothers.com for more details. Kriegshauser BROTHERS

