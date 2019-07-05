History buffs unite at the Col. Benjamin Stephenson House where culture, politics and architecture meet in 1820. Stephenson was one of the founding fathers of Edwardsville and the state of Illinois — he was also one of the writers of the Illinois Constitution.
Stephenson’s home is a two-story Federal-style house with four rooms containing period furnishings and four original Adams-style fireplaces. Trained docents in period style dress give tours of the house and provide details on how the upper class lived during the 1800s.
Where 409 South Buchanan, Edwardsville • Hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; noon. to 3 p.m., Sunday • How much $6 for adults, $3 for children (6-12 years old), free for children under 6 • More info 618-692-1818; stephensonhouse.org