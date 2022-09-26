 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Aoki, Oct. 14

Steve Aoki at Ryse Nightclub

Steve Aoki performs for a sold-out crowd Jan. 29, 2017, at Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino.

Steve Aoki

When 10 p.m. Oct. 14 • Where Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • How much $45 • More info ticketmaster.com

Cake anyone? If you’ve ever caught one of superstar DJ Steve Aoki shows, you know exactly what that means. Sheet cake throwing is an essential part of his events. Aoki is back with his latest album “HiROQUEST,” which features the singles “Just Us Two” with Taking Back Sunday” and “Kult” with grandson and Jasiah. Others on the album include Kane Brown, Mod Sun, Lil Xan, and the late PnB Rock.

