Steve & Erin Greiner

OsteoStrong Chesterfield
1077 S. Woods Mill Road | 636-220-8080
Erin and Steve’s connection to OsteoStrong began as a family affair. Erin’s mother and aunt were members who discovered the power of OsteoStrong for increasing bone density and muscle strength. The results were of special interest to the couple because Steve works in the health care industry. Erin took off to raise their three children but was ready to return to her career, so she and Steve brought the system to their Chesterfield community and are committed to helping people improve quality of life and to pursue the activities they love.