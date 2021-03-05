Steve Picucci, UMSL cross country, track coach

How does one build a college sports program from scratch when college sports aren’t being played?

That was Steve Picucci’s mission during the pandemic.

In September 2019, he was hired to create a competitive cross country and track program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

“I felt like I was getting that ball rolling, I was just starting to push it up the mountain,” he said of those first months. “And then, it came rolling back down on me.”

By the spring of 2020, Picucci had recruited a few athletes already enrolled at UMSL to join his team. But when the pandemic began, he had to train them virtually. There wouldn’t be any semblance of a spring season. As a recruiter, he planned on meeting so many people at meets across the area. There wouldn’t be hands to shake (and if there were, you weren’t allowed to shake them anyway). But he got creative, created real relationships virtually and enticed some local athletes to sign and join his team. Or, really, be his team.

The UMSL cross country athletes prepared throughout the summer and into the fall. Finally, one crazy year after he was hired, Picucci would coach a team in a competition.

But two UMSL runners got COVID.