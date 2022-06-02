 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Stenger used county staff and resources to help campaign donors

Stenger indicted, arrives for first appearance in federal court

With media in tow, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and his lawyer Scott Rosenblum leave federal court after entering a not-guilty plea on corruption charges following his indictment on Monday, April 29, 2019. Stenger also resigned his position.

Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was sentenced in 2019 to 46 months in prison, and fined $250,000.

Stenger promised to give county business to a donor, John Rallo, who later received a sham consulting contract. Stenger also told others to ensure that Rallo and partners won bidding for two properties in Wellston, for millions less than the county paid to clean them up for sale.

He “repeatedly lied to the public to conceal his scheme and directed others to do the same,” U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said.

“This defendant’s criminal conduct was breathtaking in its scope,” he said.

Goldsmith said that Stenger also punished or tried to punish his perceived opponents, including the St. Louis County Council, county employees who didn’t do his bidding and the son of a former state representative who opposed his election.

Stenger pleaded guilty to the federal charges within days of being indicted, forfeited his law and CPA licenses. 

