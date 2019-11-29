Steve Tschudy

OsteoStrong Ladue
9733 Clayton Road | 314-502-3402
Steve’s mother was diagnosed with osteoporosis, but it was his sister who discovered OsteoStrong. Steve’s sister began using the technology to prevent the problems associated with loss of bone density. Steve decided that opening an OsteoStrong was a natural response to his mother’s diagnosis and to his own dedication to physical fitness. He knew that OsteoStrong could make an impact on many people. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring this breakthrough technology to the Ladue area,” he says.