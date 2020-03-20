You are the owner of this article.
Still on a break
Still on a break

Haley (left) and Christi in "The Busch Family Brewed."

GH: Back in LA, the girls are taking a walk, talking about Haley’s plans. She misses Clark; they haven’t spoken since their break started. She’s disappointed that he didn’t care enough to fight for her.

BO: Haley begins to cry after Christi asks if she would marry Clark tomorrow if he asked her to. They hug. Christi says it’s hard to watch Haley go through her breakup. It’s a sweet scene, and I feel for both of them.

GH: Enough Clark talk. Christi wants them to have some fun: “Show me the nightlife, some margaritas …”

(Take a drink every time Christi gets excited about margaritas.)

