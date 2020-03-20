Still on a break

GH: Back in LA, the girls are taking a walk, talking about Haley’s plans. She misses Clark; they haven’t spoken since their break started. She’s disappointed that he didn’t care enough to fight for her.

BO: Haley begins to cry after Christi asks if she would marry Clark tomorrow if he asked her to. They hug. Christi says it’s hard to watch Haley go through her breakup. It’s a sweet scene, and I feel for both of them.

GH: Enough Clark talk. Christi wants them to have some fun: “Show me the nightlife, some margaritas …”

(Take a drink every time Christi gets excited about margaritas.)

Beth O'Malley Beth O'Malley is the reader engagement editor. Follow Beth O'Malley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today