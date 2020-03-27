Still ‘on a break’

GH: I must say that, while this show is mostly unwatchable, I find a great deal of joy in seeing local places showcased on national TV. I cheered when this scene began with establishing shots of Grace Meat + Three in the Grove, where Billy Sr. and Clark (the Ross to Haley’s Rachel) are having a Serious Conversation at the bar. They each have a bottle of Kräftig in front of them. (I’m eating leftovers from Grace as I write this.)

BO: Billy says that Haley doesn’t know where she stands with Clark. But we saw the “we’re on a break” conversation, so maybe Billy is the one who needs clarification.

It’s difficult to tell what time of year this might be: Clark is in a quilted jacket, Billy is in a button-down shirt.

GH: “This has turned into a tornado of problems,” Clark says. The woman pouring a not-Kräftig beside them at the bar is trying not to look as bored as I feel.

BO: I wonder how long the civilians had to be there while this scene was shot.

Clark says he wasn’t expecting Haley to go back to LA and that he encouraged her to go. When questioned, he says that Haley knows that Clark’s work, with his unspecified family business, is important. He can’t get out to LA and be there for her all the time.

But Billy doesn’t like that answer: “Clark is waffling more than a breakfast bar.” Billy explains commitment to Clark, whose face registers no emotion.

GH: In this scene, Clark actually delivers his most coherent string of thoughts yet: “I’ve always wanted to get engaged to her, and it’s just the timing of everything.” Yes, TV does tend to compress real life unrealistically. I always felt like Clark planned to marry Haley, but he wanted to make sure he was in a stable place financially. “I kinda had this all planned out, and out of nowhere, she’s like, ‘I need to go back (to LA).’”