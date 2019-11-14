When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $27.50-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com
We all remember Stir, the modestly successful St. Louis rock band that struck a chord nationally. At its peak, the band was signed to Capitol Records for releases that included “Holy Dogs” (2000). The band tapped out with “Untitled, Unmastered and Unemployed” in 2003 but continues to perform in St. Louis once or twice a year, including a headlining show this weekend at Delmar Hall. By Kevin C. Johnson