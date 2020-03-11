STL candle scents and gooey butter cake samples
Dan's Homemade Gooey Butter Cake

Homemade Gooey Butter Cake, Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Love St. Louis so much you just want to smell it? Take 10 percent off hand-poured 8-ounce candles at the Candle Fusion Studio with scents like STL Brew, STL Gooey Butter Cake, STL in Bloom and STL Love. Enjoy free samples of gooey butter cake while you shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Satuday. The shop is at 4741 McPherson Avenue. facebook.com/events/244879919879815/

