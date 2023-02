“My son and I would go out on rides — him on his Fisher-Price scooter, then on his tricycle, then on bikes and scooters. I decided to cover them in stickers. I have a lot of unused stickers. My son loves it. People who see him riding love it. I wasn’t going to throw them away, or stick them in the garage." So he hung them in the playroom against a backdrop of two vehicle-centric prints by local artist Dan Zettwoch.