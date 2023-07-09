age 87, passed June 28, 2023. Born July 18, 1935 to Jewel and Opal Stough, he is survived by two sisters, Carmen Moore and Glenna Trione, Alex, his canine companion of fifteen years, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services: Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., 63123, on Saturday, July 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage.
Stough, Clifton Earl Russell
