Male acapella group Straight No Chaser formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University as a way to meet girls. Now, the group is celebrating its 25th anniversary, an anniversary that comes with over three million albums sold, a PBS special, and a current 62 date tour coming to the Fox Theatre. Group member Walter Chase says “when we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world. What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”