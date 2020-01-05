Five easy tactics for making your New Year's resolution to save money a reality

(BPT) It's that time of year again — you've prepared for the holidays and started thinking about what you want your New Year's resolution to be.
According to research from Nielsen, one quarter of Americans want to spend less and save more money in the new year. If you're one of these people, follow these five easy tips to stay on track financially this year.
Automate payments into your savings account
When payday rolls around, it can be tempting to pocket every last dollar. But realistically, it's difficult to save money that's right in front if you. Instead, automate payments into your savings account before it makes it to your checking account. This way, you won't miss it from your budget and you'll be on the road to staying true to your New Year's resolution all year.
Dine in
Everyone knows eating out is more expensive than dining in, but you might not even realize how often you're doing it. When you're on the go, buying lunch or ordering take-out, costs quickly add up. Pre-planning and preparing meals for the week ahead will not only save money, but help you eat healthier at the same time.
Rethink your wireless plan
Do you feel like you're paying too much for your data? This year, set yourself free from your overpriced wireless plan. For only $40 a month, Net10 Wireless' no contract cell service makes this easy. You'll get nationwide coverage on one of America's top four networks. Plus, you can make the switch while keeping your current phone and number with the Net10 Wireless Bring Your Own Phone program. "Ringing" in the new year is all about making changes for the better and switching your plan could save you lots in the long run.
Bring the gym home
Exercising is important, but monthly gym membership fees can make a huge dent in your savings. Instead, try working out at home for a few months by following exercise videos, running outside (weather permitting) or modifying your favorite utilizing home items. If that's not enough, try pay-per-class offerings coupled with your own exercise outside of the gym.
Cut out your cable bill
Similar to spending too much on a cell data contract, your monthly cable bills could also be hindering your financial goals. How often do you really watch specialty channels anyway? Opting for monthly streaming services can cost you as low as $7.99 per month, while offering the same programs and movies you love. Meanwhile, the average cable bill is $99 per month. Making the switch could save you more than $1,000 per year, which just goes to show how sticking to your New Year's resolution can pay off.