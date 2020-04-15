ACT announces employment opportunities amid COVID-19 outbreak

At a time when employers across the country are reducing their workforce due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Agency for Community Transit (ACT) continues to seek qualified professionals for a variety of essential positions, according to a press release.
ACT operates all transportation services for Madison County Transit (MCT), including the fixed-route bus system, the Runabout paratransit service, the regional rideshare program known as RideFinders and the ongoing maintenance and expansion of the MCT Trails bikeway system.
Located in Pontoon Beach, near Interstate 270 and Ill. Rte. 111, ACT is looking for drivers, bus cleaners, fuelers and mechanics to operate these vital public services. ACT is also seeking a full-time video systems technician, with I.T. experience, to install, service and maintain surveillance equipment. ACT offers competitive wages, excellent benefits, the necessary training and a desirable work environment.
Drivers: Drivers start at $17.50 an hour and can participate in a 401(k) matching program. Health insurance is offered after 90 days of employment. After 650 work hours, driver wages increase to $18.83 an hour. With ACT’s assistance, they will obtain an IL CDL Class B License with air brakes and passenger endorsements.
Fuelers & Cleaners: Hiring additional bus cleaners and fuelers is also one of ACT’s priorities. Fuelers start at $14.86 an hour and cleaners start at $14.50 an hour. Both positions have the option of participating in ACT’s 403(b) retirement plan and cafeteria plan and are offered health insurance after 30 days of employment. Fuelers must be able to obtain an IL CDL Class B License.
All applicants must be positive, reliable individuals with solid work experience and a clean driving record. Successful applicants must also pass a U.S. Dept. of Transportation physical exam and drug test.
Applicants can apply online at actrunabout.org or e-mail a current resume to employment@actrunabout.org. In-person applications are not being accepted at this time due to the COVID-19 situation. They are currently conducting interviews via remote video conference.
For more information about these and other employment opportunities at ACT, call 618-797-4600, e-mail info@mct.org or visit actrunabout.org.
