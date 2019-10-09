ADs say SWC boys golf championship tie between Edwardsville, O'Fallon still unsettled

After 36 holes of golf played more than a month apart, the Southwestern Conference boys golf champion still is not decided.
A two-way tie for first place between O'Fallon and Edwardsville prompted a review of the conference bylaws and no official winner has been declared.
"They finished in a tie, so there are rules in the SWC bylines that indicate how to break a tie," O'Fallon athletics director Todd Moeller said. "We're looking into that before we disclose anything so that we've all interpreted it correctly and are all on the same page."
Edwardsville and O'Fallon both finished with a two-round score of 639. The second round was played Oct. 1, at Belk Park.
The conference bylaws indicate the tiebreaker in such a case is the fifth scorer for each team, but there was disagreement about which score from the fifth golfer actually would make the difference — the 36-hole total or just from the second round. In each 18-hole round in Illinois golf, teams have six players and count the four best individual scores to aggregate the team score.
"We'll review those bylaws and we'll just go from there," Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said. "That won't occur for a little while and that's what's unfortunate for the kids more than anything else. I'd like to get a decision quicker, but there is a process."
Fox and Moeller said they were unsure when the Southwestern Conference league meeting would occur to discuss the rule and decide an official result.
O'Fallon senior Logan Lowery was the unquestioned individual champion. He finished at 3-under 141 for 36 holes, following his 2-under 70 from the first round with a 1-under 71 in the second round.
In the team race, O'Fallon shot 314 and Edwardsville shot 322 in the first round. The Tigers stormed back to force the tie, shooting a 317 in the second round, while the Panthers had a 325.
Both coaches seemed to be in agreement in the clubhouse when the idea was floated they would be co-conference champions.
"O'Fallon played well over the two tournaments and we played well over the two tournaments," Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler said. "All coaches and all parties were kind of in agreement that we'd be co-conference champs. It's something I'd support. Us and O'Fallon played well over the two tournaments and it'd be fitting to have two conference champs."
It wouldn't be the first time that the conference crowned two champions. In 2014, Edwardsville shared the conference championship with Belleville West.
If the decision in the clubhouse stands, it would push Edwardsville's streak of conference championships to nine consecutive seasons, while also giving O'Fallon its first conference championship since 1993.
"It was a tough battle today, and I'm proud of my boys," O'Fallon coach Matthew Hackmann said. "Even co-conference champions, it's the first time in at least two decades that we've been able to claim that. I think that's awesome in of itself. We'd be OK with just keeping it as co-conference champions."
Both coaches said they will accept whatever decision is reached by the conference.
"Whatever the AD decides, I'm more than fine with," Hackmann said.