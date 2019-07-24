It’s official: the Grafton Ferry began its summer season last Friday (July 19), transporting passengers from Missouri to Grafton, according to a press release.
The ferry season was delayed for several months due to historic high river levels along the Mississippi River.
Similar to last year, the ferry will operate three days a week: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Use of the ferry cuts travel time between Missouri and Illinois by approximately 30 minutes. The ferry can accommodate buses and vans. People are allowed to get out of their vehicles during the trek across the river.
“Everything is ready to go at 10 a.m. tomorrow,” said Denise Knight of the Calhoun Ferry Company, which operates the Grafton Ferry.
The Golden Eagle Ferry, also operated by Calhoun Ferry Company, is expected to open within the next several days, Knight said. The Golden Eagle connects St. Charles, Mo., with Calhoun County.
The Brussels Ferry, connecting Grafton with Calhoun County, has been open since early July.
Grafton city officials anticipate the opening of the Grafton Ferry will increase visitation to the area by nearly 20 percent.
“Once the ferry begins its operations, we anticipate that the region along the Mississippi River, which experienced historic flooding this spring and summer,will be back to normal,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. "We can’t wait to host all the visitors that come to the area by ferry and we are certainly celebrating the fact that the Grafton Ferry is back in business."
The Illinois side of the landing is located near the Grafton Lighthouse and the public boat ramp off Market St., in Grafton. On the Missouri side, the landing is located at the end of Grafton Ferry Road, just off of Hwy. 94.
Travelers can use the ferry between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The ferry will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information on ferry operating hours or directions, call the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at 618-465-6676 or 1-800-258-6645.