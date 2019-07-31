The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce Family Year of Fun series continues with its annual Back-to-School Night this weekend, according to a press release.
The free event will take place on Aug. 2, at the Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St. in Troy.
The line starts at 5:30 p.m. and the fun begins at 6 p.m., where attendees can line up to receive their free backpack, along with a wide variety of school supplies. Each student (kindergarten through eighth grade) who attends will receive a backpack and a sheet to visit the various vendors to receive their school supplies. Unfortunately, due to the amount of attendees, backpacks can only be given to students in attendance.
Pathway Church will grill hot dogs and hamburgers and also provide chips, snow cones, popcorns and bottled water. There will also be fun games, featuring Big Papa G spinning the tunes. There will also be a caricaturist, face painting, balloon artist, characters and more, so be sure to bring your camera. Gateway Bounce will be bring a bounce house.
The movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be shown when the sun goes down. Be sure to bring your blanket and lawn chair.
The event's premium sponsor is Allison’s Comfort Shoes & Boots. The movie and entertainment sponsors include Truck Center and State Farm/Lisa Sauer. And the event would not be possible without the funding from the city of Troy Tourism.
Vendors who are chamber members get a free vendor spot. Bring your own table, chairs, canopy etc., with 300-plus school supplies to hand out. For your vendor spot and which school supply items are available, contact Travis at marketing@troymaryvillecoc.com.
And don't forget — every single thing at the event is free, so leave your wallet at home.
For more information, visit troymaryvillecoc.com or call the chamber office at 618-667-8769.