Annual Leclaire Parkfest in Edwardsville canceled due to COVID-19

The 29th annual Leclaire Parkfest celebration in Edwardsville, previously scheduled for Oct. 18, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Friends of Leclaire started the festival after the celebration of the Leclaire neighborhood’s Centennial in 1990 as a way to educate the public about Leclaire’s unique history. The festival also provides a venue for local non-profits to earn money spent on worthwhile community projects throughout the year.
Parkfest organizers waited as long as possible with the hopes the COVID-19 situation would improve, but it now seems highly unlikely Illinois could possibly progress to Phase 5 before the scheduled date.
In the interest of safety for all, it was determined cancellation was necessary. Friends of Leclaire was also concerned about funding the festival since many of its usual sponsors have taken a financial hit with COVID-19.
Parkfest organizers look forward to 2021 when Leclaire Parkfest will be held as usual on the third Sunday in October.
For information about the historic Leclaire neighborhood, explore stories on the Friends of Leclaire website historic-leclaire.org/ or the Friends of Leclaire Facebook page: Historic Leclaire. For questions about the former village of Leclaire, call 618-656-1294.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!