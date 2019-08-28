In order to prepare women and girls for the back to school season, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is collaborating with the Caseyville Public Library to collect feminine hygiene products, according to a press release.
The drive will take place through the end of September. There will be a donation drop off box at Stuart’s constituent services office, 2105 Vandalia St., Unit #16, in Collinsville, as well as at the Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., in Caseyville.
“Although it is so important to prepare our school children with pencils, folders and paper, it seems as though we are overlooking the fact that some school-aged girls in our community are attending school without tampons or pads,” Stuart said. “After talking with staff at the Caseyville Public Library, they told me that this need in their community goes beyond girls and affects women who have little access to the supplies they need to maintain their health.”
Women’s supplies can include items such as tampons, pads, soap and other hygiene provisions. All donated materials will be given to the Caseyville Public Library to distribute free of cost to those in need.
“Residents know that the public library provides reading materials, computer access, local history and more. But, to the individuals that are homeless, leaving a domestic violence situation or experiencing other transitions in their lives, the local library is a refuge,” said Ashley Stewart, the librarian at Caseyville Public Library. “Starting in September, the restrooms at the Caseyville Public Library will be stocked with donated personal hygiene products and feminine products. I want the community to continue to view the public library not only as a location to gain access to numerous resources, but also as a place where they can feel safe and respected.”