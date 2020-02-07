Black Heritage Month opens at SIUE

Pride, excitement and interest drew people to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s opening ceremony of Black Heritage Month, themed “Black and Unified,” on Feb. 3 in the Morris University Center, Meridian Ballroom, according to a press release.
“I am unapologetically black 365 days a year, and 366 days in a leap year,” said Dominic Dorsey, director of the Office of Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support (ACCESS) and emcee for the opening ceremony. “Black history is an opportunity for me not just to talk about the accomplishments of my people, but also to educate others about the exploits of our people. It is a time to acknowledge that black history is not just history for black people, but history for the nation and the world. We want to take this opportunity to celebrate, uplift and inspire.”
SIUE chancellor Randy Pembrook welcomed the crowd and offered encouraging remarks.
“We look forward to celebrating Black Heritage Month. I encourage and invite you to attend all the events going on this month,” he said. “There are activities that focus on how African Americans have contributed in so many areas such as the military, business, education, law, government, arts, science, sports and religion. The diversity of the sessions is amazing.”
“I am honored to have collaborated with many campus partners to develop this year’s Black Heritage Month calendar. Some of them have included the SIUE Black Studies Program, the Student Opportunities for Academic Results (SOAR) office, the SIUE Black Faculty and Staff Association and the Campus Activities Board,” said Tarsha Moore, co-chair of the Black Heritage Month Committee and assistant director of the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion (CSDI).
Also serving as co-chair is Kathryn Bentley, director of the SIUE Black Studies Program and associate professor in the Department of Theater and Dance.
“This year, the committee wanted to make a conscious effort to gather the voices of black students, faculty, staff and allies to assist with the planning and implementation of Black Heritage Month,” Moore said. “With this goal in mind, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion hopes that our efforts to develop a unified voice and vision for Black Heritage Month will further contribute to SIUE’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The opening celebration featured two Black Table Talk guests: Robin Hughes, PhD, dean of SIUE’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB); and Kyle Williams, adjunct lecturer in the SEHHB’s Department of Educational Leadership, and assistant director of student conduct and community standards at Washington University in St. Louis. Serving as moderator was Prince Robertson, student conduct advisor in the Office of Student Affairs.
“Our theme is Black and Unified. We wanted to include ‘and’ because we wanted to acknowledge that being part of the black race does not mean everyone is the same," Robertson said. "We also wanted to stress that being unified is of great value to our community. How does that resonate with you in terms of what you do and where you come from?”
“I bring myself and my history into whatever space I am in and that includes being unapologetically black. It also means being supportive to a community of black people and scholars," Hughes said. "We have to affirm ourselves and receive affirmation from our supporters. I do take the month of February as a time to refocus on blackness and who I am as an African American female.”
In other highlights:
• Mustafa (M.J.) Abdullah Jr., coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center, introduced the Black Greek Letter Organizations on the SIUE campus. Abdullah acknowledged history through the existence and contributions of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
• Sigma Gamma Rho sorority member Naja Gbala performed an original number, where she sang and rapped about black history.
“Black Heritage Month is a great time each year for SIUE to rededicate itself to the spirit of diversity that is on this campus,” Pembrook said. “We realize that we are in this together and we can learn from each other. Diversity makes our campus stronger.”
For a complete list of Black Heritage Month events, visit siue.edu/csdi/events/black-heritage-month-siue.shtml.