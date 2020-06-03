Blood donors needed to keep supply strong amid pandemic

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.
The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up over the next couple weeks in Madison and St. Clair counties — from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 3, from 11:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. June 4, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 5-6, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. June 7, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 8-9, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 10, from 11:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. June 11, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 12-13, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. June 14, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 15-17, from 11:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. June 18, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 19-20, all at the Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10086 Lincoln Trail, in Fairview Heights; from 3 to 7 p.m. June 4, St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Rte. 15, in St. Libory; from 2 to 6 p.m. June 8, Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park, in O'Fallon; from 3 to 7 p.m. June 8, Glen Carbon Fire Department, 430 Glen Carbon Road, in Glen Carbon; from 1 to 6 p.m. June 10, New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon; from 2 to 6 p.m. June 11, Leaders Save Lives, 213 N. Prairie St., in Bethalto; from 3 to 7 p.m. June 11, St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 S. Douglas St., in St. Jacob; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 14, Worden American Legion, 237 W. Wall St., in Worden; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 16, Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, in Collinsville; from 1 to 5 p.m. June 16, Simmons Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey; from 2 to 6 p.m. June 16, YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., in Alton; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17, Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., in East Alton; and from 12 to 6 p.m. June 19, Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., in Belleville.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
