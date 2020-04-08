Bost announces coronavirus grants for Madison, St. Clair counties

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) last week announced two Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) totaling $3.9 million have been awarded to Madison and St. Clair counties to help combat the spread of coronavirus, according to a press release.
These grants, awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), were authorized by the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27.
“Almost every community across the U.S. has been impacted by coronavirus. That includes many here in Southern Illinois, especially St. Clair and Madison counties, which have been the hardest hit in our district so far," Bost said. "These grants, which were made possible through the CARES Act, will give them much-needed funding to help flatten the curve and keep families safe and healthy.”
Madison County will receive a grant totaling $1,755,949, while the St. Clair County grant is for $2,154,333
For more information about the use of CDBG funds for coronavirus prevention and response efforts, visit https://files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/Quick-Guide-CDBG-Infectious-Disease-Response.pdf.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!