Capitol recap: Governor to cancel 2020 state fairs by executive order

SPRINGFIELD — State fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be canceled this year by executive order of the governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state made the announcement on June 12, in a news release, noting the decision “has prompted the Department of Agriculture to offer a safe, creative way to ensure youth exhibitors still get a chance to showcase their hard work.”
That will come in the form of a Junior Livestock Expo, in Springfield, in September. Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 can show their animals at that event. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons distributed by the ag department, according to the news release. Entry details for the events are forthcoming.
The Du Quoin and Springfield fairs attracted more than 600,000 visitors combined in 2019 and are scheduled to return in August 2021. Last year, the Springfield fair set records for the grandstand and near-record numbers for attendance.
“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts.”
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, took issue with the governor’s unilateral decision to cancel the fairs by executive order.
“I am tremendously disappointed the governor has canceled the 2020 Illinois State Fair,” Butler said in a statement. “Through state law, the General Assembly has mandated that Illinois shall have state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin. This decision is yet another one in which the governor has exceeded his authority during the pandemic and will be in violation of state law.”
Reopening plan
Pritzker assured the public on June 18, all four of the state’s medical regions are on pace to move into Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois reopening plan on June 26.
In that phase, restaurants and bars could open for indoor dining at fractional capacity as long as they follow state guidelines and gatherings up to 50 people would be allowed. PreK-12 schools, higher education and all summer programs could also open with IDPH approved safety guidance, as could fitness clubs.
While Republicans and business groups have urged an expedited approach to reopening, the Pritzker administration has continued to stick by the original reopening plan timeline with some amendments, such as allowing outdoor seating at restaurants.
Illinois unemployment falls in May
Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 15.2 percent in May, according to the state Department of Employment Security, representing a 2 percent drop from the previous month.
Nonfarm payrolls added 62,200 jobs in May based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job losses for April were also revised downward to 738,600 jobs lost, down from 762,200 in previous estimates.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, continued unemployment claims for the previous week fell to 709,244, down from 741,738 the week ending June 6. Illinois saw 44,639 new initial claims for the week ending June 13, which was roughly level from the week before.
The state’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for May, which was 13.3 percent, according to IDES.
The staggering numbers are 11.1 percentage points higher than they were a year ago as the state and nation continue to grapple with economic shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Data breach lawsuit
The firm contracted to launch an unemployment claims portal is solely responsible for a data breach that made available almost 33,000 Illinoisans’ personal information, a St. Clair County resident has alleged in a federal lawsuit.
The state Department of Employment Security announced on May 18, the web-based system built and maintained by Deloitte Consulting LLP — an international business services company — to process some unemployment claims allowed public access of applicants’ names, Social Security numbers and street addresses.
That online portal serviced Illinoisans applying for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, designed to provide benefits to independent contractors affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and who are not typically covered by unemployment insurance.
According to the lawsuit filed by St. Clair County resident Briana Julius, at least three other states — Ohio, Colorado and Arkansas — also contracted Deloitte to construct similar portals. Within five days of notice that Illinois’ system was compromised, both Colorado and Ohio made announcements their portals had the same flaw.
Deloitte was “negligent,” Julius alleges, by “actively mishandling” that information. She is suing on behalf of herself and all other Americans who might have been harmed and is asking a judge to allow a jury trial.
Raises for nurses
The Illinois Nurses Association announced in a news release on June 18, it reached an agreement with the state on a series of COVID-19 related compensation and safety measures — including a 12 percent hazard pay bump — for registered nurses at state mental health facilities, correctional centers, Illinois Youth Centers, veterans administration homes, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services and Department of Public Health.
The 12-percent pay increase will apply to an employee’s base salary for days worked between April 16 and June 30 for nurses not covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Nurses who worked from May 1-31 without taking a day off will also be granted an additional personal business day.
Remote learning
Pritzker on June 18, signed into law Senate Bill 1569, which allows school districts to use remote learning during a declared public health emergency and count them as attendance days. It also allows for five remote learning planning days to be considered attendance days.
The new law takes effect immediately and also waives student assessment requirements if the Illinois State Board of Education receives such a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.
State superintendent of education Dr. Carmen Ayala said ISBE will be releasing guidance in the coming days to “support a safe transition back to in-person learning this fall.”
“We emphasize in-person learning for all students to the greatest extent possible, while realizing that may not be feasible in all situations,” she said in a news release.
The new law also provides a year-long licensure extension for those with teaching and education support professional licenses set to expire on June 30.
Family assistance
On June 15, Pritzker was in Belleville to announce the expansion of two existing programs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program, or LIHEAP, and the Community Services Block Grant program, which provide food, utility and other kinds of assistance to people who are struggling financially.
“While we continue to fight to keep Illinois’ people healthy and safe from the virus, we must battle the economic pain that it has wreaked upon our communities,” Pritzker said. “Unfortunately, in this battle, we are not unique. Every state in the United States at every stage of reopening has suffered job losses and business closures, including those that never formally had a stay-at-home order.”
Pritzker also announced a new web portal, HelpIllinoisFamilies.com, where people can pre-apply for benefits under either program. Until recently, it was a federal requirement to apply in person at a local office.
Summer youth employment
The Pritzker administration has announced a new initiative to help people economically impacted by the pandemic — the COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Project.
The spread of the coronavirus disease this year, and the economic shutdown it caused, has made it especially difficult for teenagers and young adults to find summer jobs this year.
In response, the Illinois Department of Human Services has dedicated $6 million to help employ 2,200 low-income, minority and at-risk youths, ages 16-24, living in high poverty communities and counties hardest hit by the pandemic.
The money will be distributed to local organizations that contract with IDHS. They, in turn, partner with local employers in need of summer help. Participants will be placed in work-based learning opportunities, career development programs or pre-apprenticeship programs that are appropriate for their age, experience and skill level.
IDHS said it expects up to 30 projects will be funded in Champaign, Cook, Lake, Macon, McLean, Peoria, St. Clair, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.
People interested in participating can contact IDHS to find their local participating organization.
