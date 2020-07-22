Capitol recap: Governor unveils new virus mitigation framework

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on July 15, laid out a new virus mitigation framework dividing the state into 11 regions for purposes of slowing the coronavirus’ spread.
That’s an increase from the four broad regions in the Restore Illinois reopening plan in place before those announcements.
The new regions largely follow the state’s emergency medical regions, including five split between Chicago and its suburbs, one in the St. Louis Metro East area, one Southern Illinois region, a Northern Illinois non-Chicago or suburban region, and an East-Central, West-Central and North-Central region.
Pritzker, at a COVID-19-specific news conference in Chicago, also laid out the metrics that, if hit by any of the regions, would cause the state to implement new restrictions to mitigate spread. No regions were currently hitting any of the metrics as of last Wednesday.
Those metrics include a combination of: an increase in the seven-day rolling average for test positivity rate for seven out of 10 days; a sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19- like illness; or a reduction in hospital capacity of intensive care unit beds to under 20 percent available.
Reopening schools
On the reopening of schools, Pritzker on July 15, said all districts and buildings are different, so “one size doesn't fit all.” There’s room for adaptation of the Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, as long as face covering, social distancing and classroom size guidelines are met.
“In every decision relating to this viral threat, schools must focus on giving our children the best education possible, while offering the greatest consideration to their health and the health of their families, and all of those who work in our schools,” he said. “And as indicated by the ISBE instructions, hybrid schedules and remote learning are likely to be a part of that solution.”
At a July 16 news conference in Rockford, the governor also took questions on the immediate future of K-12 education for the fall term in Illinois. He reiterated masks and social distancing are required in any district.
“We've left it up to school districts to make these decisions because every one of them is different, their capability to do that is different,” he said of the potential of opening schools early and having classes outside. “What we want to make sure is that there are options here.”
U.S. Census
Pritzker encouraged Illinoisans to complete the 2020 U.S. Census during a July 16 public appearance in Rockford.
The state has a 66.9 percent census self-response rate currently. That’s nearly 5 percentage points better than the 62.1 percent national rate, but well below the state’s 2010 final self-reporting tally of 70.5 percent. In 2000, the self-response rate in Illinois was 69 percent.
Pritzker’s message at the Rockford City Market was filling out the census is “an act of civic engagement” that has a direct effect on the amount of federal funding the state receives. In turn, an undercount often disproportionately impacts the neediest communities in the state, which typically have lower response rates.
“The same ZIP codes that are impacted the worst by COVID-19 — those that have been hurting for generations — are on track to be the most undercounted at a time when frankly we need full funding,” he said.
Based upon the 2010 count, the state collects $34 billion in federal funds annually, the governor added.
This year’s numbers have Illinois tied with Virginia for seventh among all states. The response portal will be open until Oct. 31, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
