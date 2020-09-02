CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois bar and restaurant patrons to see increased mitigation measures

SPRINGFIELD — Effective Aug. 26, all bar and restaurant patrons across the state of Illinois will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with wait staff or other employees, placing orders or picking up carry-out orders.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement on Aug. 25, in Joliet, where he also announced further restrictions for Region 7 of the state’s mitigation plan, which includes Will and Kankakee counties. That region had seen four straight days of a positivity rate above 8 percent.
Region 7 is the second of the state’s 11 regions — after Region 4 in the St. Louis Metro East area — to have mitigation measures put back in place since the state entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan.
But the new restrictions in Region 7 are stricter than those imposed in Region 4, where bars and restaurants are still allowed to stay open for indoor dining until 11 p.m. In Region 7, bars and restaurants are being ordered closed to all indoor dining for at least the next two weeks.
Restrictions common to both regions include removal of bar stools from venues and limiting outdoor dining and bar service to table seating with mandates that patrons remain seated and groups of any size have reservations.
All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities and casinos must close by 11 p.m. Party buses will be closed and indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 individuals or 25 percent of a room’s capacity, whichever is less.
Those rules will remain in place for at least two weeks, at which point they may be lifted if the region’s positivity rate falls to 6.5 percent or less over a 14-day period, while further restrictions could be put in place if they continue to increase or remain level
The new Region 7 rules infuriated Republican state Sens. Sue Rezin and John Curran, whose districts include portions of Will and Kankakee counties. They accused the governor of caving to pressure from Democrats by allowing looser restrictions in Metro East.
During his briefing Tuesday, Pritzker conceded it was “a mistake” not to impose stricter measures in the Metro East region, saying, “I will readily admit that that was not a good idea, and it appears now that we want to put those mitigations in place exactly as we had originally intended.”
Municipal revenues
Illinois residents should expect fewer road repairs, community programs and other local government-provided services and higher locally-imposed tax rates as officials struggle with COVID-19-induced revenue shortfalls, a municipal government advocacy group warned last week.
According to a survey conducted by the Illinois Municipal League, almost nine out of 10 city and town governments expect a 20 to 30 percent drop in revenue from March 1 through July 24, as compared to the year before. Just over 225 of the state’s roughly 1,200 municipalities responded to the poll.
Factoring in shortfalls, community officials would be tasked with paying their employees, completing infrastructure improvements, maintaining sewer systems, preserving police and fire fighting forces and offering recreation and senior programs while having access to only 70-80 percent of the revenues initially budgeted for those purposes.
“Those dollars are gone,” Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, said in an interview. “They’re going to have to cut things that are nice, that people want and many people expect but they might not be able to afford.”
Local governments collect funds through taxes on retail purchases, fuel, gaming, property and income as well as utility and permit fees, for example. But because of economic restrictions implemented by Pritzker to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, many of those sources generated fewer funds than officials expected.ent and look forward to continuing the discussion in the coming weeks.”
Vaping in high school
Half of Illinois high school students reported using an electronic tobacco product last year, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found, “erasing gains” made by health advocates in recent years to curb tobacco use.
That trend of increasing e-cigarette, hookah and vape pen use is on par with the U.S. at large, which the nation’s wellness protection agency noted was a factor that prompted the surgeon general to proclaim electronic tobacco use an “epidemic.”
Fighting traditional cigarette, cigar and smokeless tobacco use “has always been a multi-prong approach,” Shana Crews, Illinois government relations director for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, said in an interview. State officials and advocates passed “strong smoke-free laws” and secured increased funding for tobacco cessation and education programs.
But in Illinois, electronic cigarettes are not included in a statewide ban of smoking at virtually all public places, taxes on the products are not “at parity” with traditional tobacco products and legislative proposals to ban flavored electronic products were not addressed by the General Assembly this session.
“We need to make sure that we’re treating electronic cigarettes just as we are combustible cigarettes,” Sen. Julie Morrison, a Democrat from Deerfield and long-time anti-tobacco advocate, said in a phone interview. “We were doing so well on changing the culture of smoking and now, especially the younger generation has gone backward.”
The CDC recommends Illinois spend $136.7 million on related initiatives, but it allocates just $9.1 million — 6.7 percent of the recommended level — according to the American Cancer Society report
In addition to a measure banning flavored electronic tobacco products from Illinois, Morrison is also spearheading an initiative that specifies advertising regulations for e-cigarettes, changes the age to purchase such products to 21 and alters how electronic tobacco products are taxed, among other aspects.
The legislation never left the Senate’s gatehouse committee and will need to be reintroduced in January.
Kindergarten readiness
The number of Illinois children entering kindergarten who are fully prepared to start school grew for the second consecutive year in 2019, a possible indication the state’s increased spending on early childhood education is paying off.
But the latest kindergarten readiness report, released Aug. 24, by the Illinois State Board of Education, also showed more than one-third of all pupils who entered kindergarten last year were unprepared across all three developmental areas that the state tries to measure.
“As a former kindergarten teacher, I believe that it is important to do everything possible to support Illinois children in those critical early years,” State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said in a news release. “I want every child in the state to enter kindergarten with the cognitive skills to read, remember, pay attention and solve problems, and the social-emotional skills to communicate, connect with others, display kindness and cope with challenges.”
The numbers come from the third annual Kindergarten Individual Development Survey, or KIDS, a tool the state developed to allow school districts to use a uniform system of measuring a child’s development across three key areas — social and emotional, language and literacy, and math.
Census push
The Illinois Department of Human Services said Aug. 21, the state is poised to have one of the top census response rates in the country despite two tumultuous months of changing deadlines as determined by the Trump Administration.
Illinois sits at a 69.1 percent self-response rate as of last Thursday, up two points from its 67 percent self-response rate on July 19. The national response rate was 64.2 percent.
The state’s 2010 census response rate was 70.5 percent, giving organizers hope of passing that mark by the Sept. 30 deadline — a date recently moved forward one month by the Trump administration.
Illinois currently has the seventh-highest self-response rate of any state in the U.S. and is the only state in the top 10 that has a population exceeding 10 million. Chicago also has the highest response rate for any city with a population over 2 million, according to the Illinois 2020 Census Office.
Maximizing the census count is important, because the population count helps determine federal funding and the number of representatives the state sends to the U.S. House.
Still, some areas of the state remain below their self-response target rates. As part of its August report, IDHS said many counties had self-response rates below 50 percent. As of July 29, Hardin, Calhoun, Henderson and Alexander counties had the lowest response rates, with Hardin County in particular sitting at 31.9 percent, 10 percentage points fewer than the next lowest county.
“The governor’s office has asked us to do a final and bigger push in certain areas of population, so we are having our RI’s gear up and do a big push,” Marishonta Wilkerson, a co-director of the Illinois Census Office, said at the meeting of the Illinois 2020 Census Advisory Panel. “Additional canvassing, door-knocking in rural areas and in particularly the African American, Latinx and Asian areas.”
Jobless numbers
COVID-19’s economic impact continued to be felt throughout Illinois, where local July unemployment rates ranged from 7.9 to 13.8 percent, according to an Aug. 27 release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health imposed stricter social and economic restrictions in the Metro East region around St. Louis. According to the first U.S. Department of Labor unemployment report since those restrictions took effect, 25,333 people filed first-time unemployment claims in Illinois during the week that ended Aug. 22 — an increase of 2,927 from the week before. But the number of people receiving continuing jobless benefits dropped by more than 11,000, to 593,152.
This week, IDPH imposed even stricter mitigation efforts in Will and Kankakee counties, including the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service. State officials have also indicated they are likely to tighten the restrictions in the Metro East area if infection rates there do not decrease.
The state also reported regional July unemployment rates for the 14 metropolitan areas in Illinois. The Rockford area had the highest rate, at 13.8 percent — an increase of 7.1 percentage points from a year earlier. The Champaign-Urbana region had the lowest, at 7.9 percent, which is up only 3.7 points from July 2019.
Other regional jobless rates included Bloomington, at 8 percent; Lake County and Kenosha County, Wisc., at 8.9 percent; Davenport-Moline-Rock Island at 9.1 percent; Springfield at 9.1 percent; Carbondale-Marion at 9.2 percent; the Metro East area at 9.4 percent; Kankakee at 9.5 percent; Danville at 9.9 percent; Elgin at 10.3 percent; Peoria at 10.6 percent; Decatur at 12 percent; and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights at 12.6 percent.
The statewide jobless rate in Illinois was 11.3 percent in July, up from 4.2 percent a year earlier.
IDOT funding
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Aug. 24, local governments and planning commissions may begin applying for up to $2 million in grant funding to improve transportation in their communities.
There is $105.6 million available through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, or ITEP, this year as part of the $33.2 billion in transportation construction funded in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
Local governments, regional transportation authorities, natural resource agencies, school districts, tribal governments and nonprofit entities responsible for transport oversight are all eligible for ITEP funds. Private entities and nonprofit entities without oversight powers can still apply if sponsored by an organization that is eligible.
IDOT began accepting applications for ITEP on Aug. 21, and the deadline for applications to be received is Nov. 2. Applications must be submitted online, along with other hardcopy requirements, at idot.illinois.gov.
Approximately $26.4 million, or 25 percent of ITEP’s available funds, has been earmarked for projects in “high-need communities” based on community median income and total property tax base.
Driver's license expiration extension
Driver’s licenses for Illinoisans 75 or older are valid one extra year beyond the currently listed 2020 expiration date, Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Aug. 25.
Those roughly 147,000 seniors do not need to visit a motor vehicle facility until just prior to their birthday in 2021, the office said in a news release, noting it will inform qualifying residents in a letter.
The secretary of state’s records were updated to reflect this change, and officials notified national and state law enforcement as well.
The expiration date for all other Illinoisans’ driver’s licenses and plate stickers was pushed to Nov. 1. The office is encouraging residents not to visit a driver services facility for matters that can be handled online.
