Capitol recap: Lawmakers approve state operating budget

SPRINGFIELD – Lawmakers approved a state operating budget shortly before 2 a.m. May 24, but despite the passage of the document, nothing about the next fiscal year is black and white.
The state is depending on a broad package providing federal monetary aid to states passing through the U.S. Congress, or, failing that, borrowing up to $5 billion from the U.S. Federal Reserve at an interest rate of approximately 3.8 percent.
"Well, there's no doubt that we're going to have to revisit the budget if the federal government doesn't come through,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said when asked if the state had a plan for a revenue stream to pay back the borrowing. “I think all 50 states are going to have to be revisiting their budgets if the federal government doesn’t come through.”
The $42.8 billion budget keeps spending roughly flat from a year ago despite revenue for next year decreasing by an unknown number of billions and the potential of even further economic devastation should COVID-19 see a resurgence in the fall that coincides with a virulent flu season.
“The budget the General Assembly has sent to my desk acknowledges that massive economic disruption leads to difficult decisions,” Pritzker said.
'Recovery' phase
Illinois advanced to the “Recovery” phase of Pritzker’s plan to incrementally reopen the state’s economy on May 29, after almost 70 days of residents living under a stay-at-home restriction.
People will still be expected to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing when in public places.
“Non-essential” businesses and stores, closed for more than two months to in-person customers and workers, could reopen May 29, with capacity limitations, social distancing observations and other safety guidance measures from IDPH.
That same guidance would be implemented for barbershops and salons. And for those workplaces that can enable remote activities, it is encouraged they do so.
Restaurants will remain closed to indoor dining, but Pritzker amended the Phase 3 plan to allow outdoor, socially distanced dining. Delivery, pickup and drive-thru are still options.
All of the state’s 5,000-plus child care providers not in operation will be advised to reopen. Pritzker said for the first four weeks they are open, providers will be able to serve up to 10 children per classroom.
All state parks, wildlife areas and historic sites will be available to visit as well, and social gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed.
Fitness clubs can also hold outdoor activities, as well as one-on-one training with an instructor so long as public health department guidance is observed.
The changes are permitted because all four Illinois regions — groupings of counties based on IDPH’s emergency medical service districts — achieved specified benchmarks. Those include a COVID-19 positivity rate below 20 percent for 14 consecutive days and a stable or declining hospitalization rate.
The next step after the “recovery” phase is “revitalization.” Schools and other child care programs can reopen so long as social distancing is observed, restaurants can serve in-house diners and social gatherings will be limited to 50 people or fewer.
Framers of the plan anticipate at least a 28-day period before the state can progress into that phase, meaning no sooner than June 26.
Churches reopening
People in Illinois were allowed to attend worship services starting this past weekend without fear of prosecution as the state enters Phase 3 of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan..
“Having received many plans and ideas from responsible faith leaders, (the Illinois Department of Public Health) has reviewed many detailed proposals and has provided guidance — not mandatory restrictions — for all faith leaders to use in their efforts to ensure the health and safety of their congregants,” Pritzker said. “This includes suggestions on capacity limits, new cleaning protocols, indoor gatherings of 10 persons or less, a reduction of activities like sharing food and the safe conduct of outdoor congregating.”
“The safest options remain remote and drive-in services,” he added. “But for those that want to conduct in-person activities, IDPH is offering best practices.”
Horse racing
On May 28, Pritzker said horse racing would return to Illinois tracks under the next phase of reopening that began May 29.
“The Department of Agriculture has worked with the IDPH, with the Illinois Racing Board and the industry leaders to develop guidelines for racing, allowing those whose livelihoods depend on these races to get back to work, and allowing spectators to work from home and place wagers online and over the phone,” he said.
COVID-19 health statistics
For the first time since Illinois had its first reported case of COVID-19 in January, the state saw fewer deaths in a week than in the previous week.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said on May 26, that 780 people died from the virus this past week. There were 790 deaths the previous week.
And although that number “represents 780 individuals who lost their lives and families and loved ones and communities who are mourning those deaths,” Ezike said it makes her “hopeful that this fact is the beginning of a downward trend.”
COVID-19 hospitalization measures continue to improve as well, Ezike said, as there were 3,649 people hospitalized with the disease caused by the virus as of midnight May 28. Of those, 1,009 were in intensive care unit beds and 576 were on ventilators. All of those numbers were trending downward.
COVID-19 peak passed
Pritzker during his May 26 daily briefing offered a more definitive marker of the state’s progress in its fight against COVID-19: Illinois has surpassed its peak in cases.
“Looking at the numbers on a daily basis, looking at a weekly average basis,” he said, “ … we seem to have come off the peak.”
The statewide rate of tests with positive results, which hit a high of 23 percent in late April, was averaging 9.2 percent early last week. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were at a six-week low after holding steady earlier in May. Also, the availability rates of both hospital beds and ICU beds were above 30 percent.
“So, as we look at each individual region, you see the same trends playing out everywhere,” Pritzker said.
The governor credited the face covering requirement in place since May 1 for the progress made this month.
Contact tracing
In East St. Louis on May 27, Pritzker joined city and St. Clair County officials to highlight the upcoming contact tracing effort. That’s a project during which officials attempt to trace all other individuals who have been in recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 so they can take precautions to prevent spreading it to anyone else.
Although IDPH has engaged in contact-tracing for years with other disease outbreaks, particularly HIV, Pritzker said, the size and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak will require hiring thousands of additional people in all parts of the state.
St. Clair County is one of two counties, along with Lake County north of Chicago, chosen to operate a pilot program because they have large numbers of people who are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the disease.
Pritzker said the state is tracing about 30 percent of those who have been in contact with people who’ve tested positive, but the goal is to reach more than 60 percent.
“It’s going to take us weeks and weeks. I can’t tell you how long,” he said. “Some people think it will take through August to do it. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to do it much faster than that. But as fast as we can we’re getting dollars out to the counties so that they can do the hiring that they need.”
Protecting retail workers
Measures addressing aggravated battery of retail workers, disability leave for public employees and unionization of employees in the horse racing industry found their way into a COVID-19-response bill last week at the Capitol.
The aggravated battery language in Senate Bill 471 was a subject of heated debate in the House on May 22, which often turned into a philosophical discussion as to whether “penalty enhancements” were worthy public policy.
Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, who sponsored the bill, claimed “penalty enhancement” was not the correct characterization of the measure, because “the individual action that would be a crime doesn’t exist. You can’t enhance something that didn’t exist previously.”
Strictly speaking, the bill amends the “aggravated battery” section of law by adding the crime of assaulting or battering a retail worker who is fulfilling duties such as relaying health care or safety regulations from an employer or public health agencies.
Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, said a person striking a retail worker would already be guilty of a crime, so the measure is indeed an enhancement of the charge that would have been filed. She opposed such an enhancement and triggered a heated response from Hoffman, who shouted at her to “vote no” on the measure if she didn’t agree with it.
In the Senate on May 23, Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, said the measure could be reexamined by lawmakers in the fall veto session to make any necessary changes.
SB 471 passed with a 95-10 vote in the House. The bill passed 47-3 in the Senate.
The bill will need only a signature from Pritzker to become law and it would take effect immediately when signed.
